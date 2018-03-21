WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a Connecticut high school student they say threatened to shoot a teacher.

Westport police say an investigation confirmed that the student had thoughts of carrying out a mass shooting at Staples High School.

A police spokeswoman says the student turned himself in Tuesday and is charged with second-degree threatening. His name was not released because of his age.

The school dismissed students early on Feb. 27 after school administrators were alerted that the student had been overheard making threats to shoot a teacher.

Investigators said the boy’s father kept guns at home, but they were stored securely and the boy did not have keys to the lockers where they were kept.