WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police have arrested a Connecticut high school student they say threatened to shoot a teacher.
Westport police say an investigation confirmed that the student had thoughts of carrying out a mass shooting at Staples High School.
A police spokeswoman says the student turned himself in Tuesday and is charged with second-degree threatening. His name was not released because of his age.
The school dismissed students early on Feb. 27 after school administrators were alerted that the student had been overheard making threats to shoot a teacher.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- Ex-Playboy model sues to break silence on Trump
- White House celebrates birthday as Barron Trump turns 12
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
Investigators said the boy’s father kept guns at home, but they were stored securely and the boy did not have keys to the lockers where they were kept.