SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy for making threats against a Sioux Falls middle school.
The boy allegedly made the threats Thursday night on Snapchat, saying he was going to “shoot up” Memorial Middle School. Numerous students and parents notified police about the messages.
Police say he was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and faces charges include making a terroristic threat.
Sioux Falls Police spokesman Sam Clemens says there was no immediate danger to the school.
KELO.com reports classes were held as usual Friday.