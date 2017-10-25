SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a third-grade student will be disciplined for bringing a loaded gun to school in his backpack.
The East Bay Times reports that police were called after the boy showed the gun to a classmate on Tuesday at Twin Creeks Elementary in San Ramon.
Police spoke with the 8-year-old and his parents on Wednesday and found the gun in his backpack. They say the boy has been suspended from school.
The investigation is continuing.
