The Associated Press

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a third-grade student will be disciplined for bringing a loaded gun to school in his backpack.

The East Bay Times reports that police were called after the boy showed the gun to a classmate on Tuesday at Twin Creeks Elementary in San Ramon.

Police spoke with the 8-year-old and his parents on Wednesday and found the gun in his backpack. They say the boy has been suspended from school.

The investigation is continuing.

