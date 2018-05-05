INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say a 7-year-old boy has drowned at a waterpark.
RTV6-TV reports the incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Indy Island Aquatic Center at Raymond Park.
A spokesman for Indy Parks & Recreation says a lifeguard noticed the boy in the water and performed CPR.
The boy was taken by ambulance to Riley Hospital for Children where he was later pronounced dead.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Quakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats VIEW
- Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
- Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
- Good Day Sunshine: Paul McCartney award at Buckingham Palace
No other information was immediately available.