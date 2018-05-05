Share story

By
The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say a 7-year-old boy has drowned at a waterpark.

RTV6-TV reports the incident occurred about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Indy Island Aquatic Center at Raymond Park.

A spokesman for Indy Parks & Recreation says a lifeguard noticed the boy in the water and performed CPR.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Riley Hospital for Children where he was later pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available.

The Associated Press