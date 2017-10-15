NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old Louisiana boy is dead after he walked out of his home late at night and was struck by a car.
Louisiana State Police said in a news release that Raylen Jones and a sibling left their home “without detection” at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The boy was hit by a Nissan Altima after walking onto a nearby highway.
Authorities say the child was critically injured and died after being airlifted to Lafayette General Medical Center.
The state police news release said the driver of the car wasn’t injured and was not impaired by drugs or alcohol. The fatal collision is being investigated by state police along with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
