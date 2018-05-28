Share story

By
The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after being bitten by the family dog in north Philadelphia.

A police spokesman says the child was attacked just before 3 p.m. Monday at the Feltonville home and suffered bites to his body.

Police say an unknown person shot the dog, killing the animal.

The boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Sale! Get 90% off digital access.
The Associated Press