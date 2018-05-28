PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after being bitten by the family dog in north Philadelphia.
A police spokesman says the child was attacked just before 3 p.m. Monday at the Feltonville home and suffered bites to his body.
Police say an unknown person shot the dog, killing the animal.
The boy was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital and placed in stable condition.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI: Reboot your router to stop Russia-linked malware
- Cat lovers at Google threaten native owls with support for feral felines
- Delaware man sentenced to life for raping girl 250 times
- Retired English teacher corrects a White House letter and sends it back
- Trump is telling those who fled Haiti earthquake to leave the U.S. What will they go back to? VIEW