SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — City officials in Suffolk say a 3-year-old boy has drowned accidentally in a backyard swimming pool.
A news release the city issued Friday says the child wandered outside Thursday morning and his family members were unaware.
The news release says the child was found in the swimming pool. Family members administered CPR until fire and rescue personnel arrived.
The child was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The child wasn’t immediately identified. An investigation is ongoing.