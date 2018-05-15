Share story

NEW BOSTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy found unresponsive in a swimming pool in New Hampshire has died.

WMUR-TV reported Tuesday the boy died. He was pulled from the indoor pool at a New Boston home on Sunday night.

Police and an ambulance arrived within minutes of being called.

The child was flown to a hospital in Boston.

