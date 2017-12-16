MIAMI (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old boy sitting with his mother in the courtyard of a Florida apartment complex was fatally shot.

The Miami Herald reports that the shooting occurred Friday night at the Arthur Mays Villas public housing complex in South Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police say Carnelle Williams-Thomas was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound when officers arrived. He was airlifted to a hospital where he died.

Police looked into whether a domestic dispute was involved in the shooting, but the newspaper reports that police are looking into whether it was a stray bullet.

It would be the second stray bullet that killed someone in less than a week. Last weekend, 43-year-old Alicia Rountree was killed in Miami Gardens in what police called a random shooting.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com