COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 17-year-old boy has been sentenced to seven years in a youth detention facility for his role in the shooting death of a Colorado Springs liquor store owner.

The Gazette reports the boy was sentenced Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder stemming from the Feb. 15, 2017, death of 68-year-old Donat Herr. The teen faces up to 28 years in adult prison if he causes problems at the youth facility.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Phinehas Daniels shot Herr, who used pepper spray against three accomplices.

Daniels faces 50 to 70 years in prison when he is sentenced May 10. A 13-year-old accomplice was sentenced last year to 6 ½ years in a youth detention facility.

