CONCORD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old student was shot and killed near his San Francisco Bay Area high school.

Police in Concord say school was not in session Monday afternoon when a passenger got out of a four-door sedan, walked up to a group of students and shot the teen boy.

The victim ran back on to the campus of Olympic High School and was treated by staff until paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Police say the others in the group scattered when the gunman fired, and were not hurt.

Police say the victim whose name has not been released, was apparently the intended target.

No suspects have been arrested.