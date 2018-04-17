GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they have charged a 16-year-old boy with killing a 15-year-old in a South Carolina neighborhood.

Greenwood Police said the boy was arrested Tuesday morning and was charged with murder.

Investigators say Tidrekis Gary was shot in the chest in a Greenwood neighborhood April 4. An officer chased a possible suspect, but did not catch him.

Police told media outlets they could not release the name of the teen charged because of his age.

Authorities also did not give a motive for the shooting.