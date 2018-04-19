LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators say a 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder after his teenage friend was found stabbed to death.
The Sheriff’s Department says the 17-year-old victim’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in a riverbed area in South El Monte.
Investigators say the victim’s father assembled a group of the teen’s friends to search for him after he didn’t show up for school on Wednesday. Friends of the victim came across his body along the San Gabriel River Trail.
The 16-year-old boy was arrested at his home on suspicion of murder early Thursday morning.
Authorities did not immediately provide additional details and said the murder weapon has not been recovered.