WILMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot inside a house attached to a church in Will County, Illinois.
The Chicago Tribune reports Wednesday that Will County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Wilmington home about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The home physically is connected to the Christian Faith Center. Wilmington is southwest of Chicago.
Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said detectives were interviewing the person who fired the shot and that the individuals involved in the shooting are related.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle extends its run as the nation’s hottest housing market — but we may be starting to cool
- Seattle records first ever back-to-back snowy days over Christmas Eve and Day; more may be on the way
- Driving from Everett to Seattle? Plan for a 94-minute commute, new report says
- Workers repair gravestones hit by woman's car
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Bruce Arians 'can say whatever he wants' after calling CenturyLink Arizona's home field
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com