DANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has died after he was found at the bottom of a high school swimming pool in Northern California.

Authorities say firefighters answering a report of a possible drowning went to San Ramon Valley High School in Danville shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses said the teenager was discovered at the bottom of the pool during a physical education class. A staff member jumped in to pull him out and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation but the teen was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the boy had been in the pool. His death is under investigation.

The school was temporarily locked down but students were dismissed at the usual time.