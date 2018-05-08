DANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has died after he was found at the bottom of a high school swimming pool in Northern California.
Authorities say firefighters answering a report of a possible drowning went to San Ramon Valley High School in Danville shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses said the teenager was discovered at the bottom of the pool during a physical education class. A staff member jumped in to pull him out and perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation but the teen was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
It wasn’t immediately clear how long the boy had been in the pool. His death is under investigation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord VIEW
The school was temporarily locked down but students were dismissed at the usual time.