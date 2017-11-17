COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has been sentenced to 6 ½ years in a youth detention facility for his role in a shooting death of a Colorado Springs liquor store owner.

The Gazette reports the boy, whose name has not been released, was sentenced Thursday on charges of aggravated robbery and felony murder.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Phinehas Daniels shot the 68-year-old store owner, Donat Herr, during the Feb. 15 robbery. Herr used pepper spray against Daniels and two accomplices, who were carrying pellet guns.

Investigators say the 13-year-old boy told them Daniels found a gun inside the cab of a pickup he had broken into a day earlier in a motel parking lot while preparing for a different robbery.

