CHICAGO (AP) — Two people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been wounded in a shooting near a Chicago Transit Authority bus.
Police say neither the teen, nor a 28-year-old man who was injured, were the intended targets.
The boy was taken to a children’s hospital in serious condition with a wound to the neck. The man was taken to another hospital with an ankle wound.
The shooting happened during a fight at a nearby gas station on the city’s South Side. The boy was hit when the shooter started firing near the CTA bus.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
- Washington state drivers 5th worst in nation — and trending in the wrong direction, new study says
No one is in custody.