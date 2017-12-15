CHICAGO (AP) — Two people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been wounded in a shooting near a Chicago Transit Authority bus.

Police say neither the teen, nor a 28-year-old man who was injured, were the intended targets.

The boy was taken to a children’s hospital in serious condition with a wound to the neck. The man was taken to another hospital with an ankle wound.

The shooting happened during a fight at a nearby gas station on the city’s South Side. The boy was hit when the shooter started firing near the CTA bus.

No one is in custody.