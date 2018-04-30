BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a child was shot while he was asleep inside his home in Birmingham.
Birmingham police say the shots were fired around 3 a.m. Monday on the city’s southwest side.
Al.com reports that multiple rounds struck the 12-year-old boy, who was home with his grandmother. Police said he appeared to be conscious when he left the scene.
Police have not announced any arrests. Few other details were available early Monday.
