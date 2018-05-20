GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Central Texas say a 12-year-old boy involved in the wreck of a four-wheeler also has been bitten by a rattlesnake.

Few details are available about the Saturday evening incident in Georgetown in Williamson County, just north of Austin.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody says the boy was riding the vehicle when it crashed, and then he was bitten. His condition isn’t immediately known. His name hasn’t been released.

Chody says the Texas Department of Public Safety the Texas Department is investigating.

Rattlesnakes are the most common venomous snakes living in Texas.