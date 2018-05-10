LAS VEGAS (AP) — Famed boxing announcer Al Bernstein and late UNLV basketball great Armen Gilliam lead a list of six inductees Friday into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

Longtime Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority chief Rossi Ralenkotter; former UNLV swimming coach Jim Reitz; retired mixed martial arts fighter Forrest Griffin; and the former Las Vegas Thunder minor league hockey team also are being honored.

Bernstein is a Henderson resident who has called some of boxing’s biggest matches. He’s a sportscaster, writer, stage performer and recording artist.

Gilliam helped the Runnin’ Rebels to a 37-2 record in 1987 and the NCAA Final Four. He was second overall NBA draft pick in 1987 and played for six teams in 13 years. He died playing health club basketball in 2011 at age 47.