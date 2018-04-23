LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Krasinski’s thriller “A Quiet Place” rose to the top spot of the box office in its third weekend in theaters, just barely beating out last week’s champ “Rampage” for the title.

“A Quiet Place” added $20.9 million from North American theaters, bringing its domestic total to $131.3 million, while “Rampage,” in its second weekend grossed $20.1 million.

Both films beat out newcomers like Amy Schumer’s comedy “I Feel Pretty,” which placed third with $16 million, and “Super Troopers 2,” which landed in fourth with $15.2 million.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. “A Quiet Place,” Paramount, $20,911,809, 3,808 locations, $5,492 average, $131,270,520, 3 Weeks.

2. “Rampage,” Warner Bros., $20,094,294, 4,115 locations, $4,883 average, $65,694,360, 2 Weeks.

3. “I Feel Pretty,” STX Entertainment, $16,030,218, 3,440 locations, $4,660 average, $16,030,218, 1 Week.

4. “Super Troopers 2,” 20th Century Fox, $15,181,624, 2,038 locations, $7,449 average, $15,181,624, 1 Week.

5. “Blumhouse’s Truth Or Dare,” Universal, $7,793,425, 3,068 locations, $2,540 average, $30,268,840, 2 Weeks.

6. “Ready Player One,” Warner Bros., $7,418,738, 3,208 locations, $2,313 average, $126,100,064, 4 Weeks.

7. “Blockers,” Universal, $6,835,145, 3,134 locations, $2,181 average, $48,102,190, 3 Weeks.

8. “Black Panther,” Disney, $4,932,627, 1,930 locations, $2,556 average, $681,374,736, 10 Weeks.

9. “Traffik,” Lionsgate, $3,941,338, 1,046 locations, $3,768 average, $3,941,338, 1 Week.

10. “Isle Of Dogs,” Fox Searchlight, $3,461,633, 1,947 locations, $1,778 average, $24,422,171, 5 Weeks.

11. “Bharat Ane Nenu,” Great India Films, $2,488,090, 190 locations, $13,095 average, $2,488,090, 1 Week.

12. “I Can Only Imagine,” Roadside Attractions, $2,428,761, 1,994 locations, $1,218 average, $79,392,663, 6 Weeks.

13. “Tyler Perry’s Acrimony,” Lionsgate, $1,965,529, 1,148 locations, $1,712 average, $40,980,412, 4 Weeks.

14. “Chappaquiddick,” Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, $1,834,181, 1,455 locations, $1,261 average, $14,289,282, 3 Weeks.

15. “Sherlock Gnomes,” Paramount, $1,417,592, 1,459 locations, $972 average, $39,569,048, 5 Weeks.

16. “The Miracle Season,” MIRR/LD, $1,123,854, 1,122 locations, $1,002 average, $8,829,419, 3 Weeks.

17. “Beirut,” Bleecker Street, $1,001,910, 755 locations, $1,327 average, $3,853,834, 2 Weeks.

18. “A Wrinkle In Time,” Disney, $731,702, 665 locations, $1,100 average, $93,718,321, 7 Weeks.

19. “Pacific Rim Uprising,” Universal, $585,085, 646 locations, $906 average, $58,671,825, 5 Weeks.

20. “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” Fun Academy, $544,161, 1,386 locations, $393 average, $2,245,200, 2 Weeks.

