BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green State University’s president plans to step down at the end of December.
Mary Ellen Mazey announced her retirement at the university’s board meeting Friday.
She’s been at the university since 2011.
Mazey says she plans to help with her successor’s transition and will continue working on the university’s fundraising campaign.
Before coming to Bowling Green, she held administrative positions at Auburn University in Alabama, West Virginia University and Wright State University near Dayton.