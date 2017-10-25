ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The owner of an Alaska bowling alley has been arrested on federal charges of distributing child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder says Ronald Teekell, owner of Jewel Lake Bowl in Anchorage, was arraigned Tuesday. A detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Teekell’s attorney, William Ernouf, was in meetings Wednesday afternoon and not immediately available for comment.

A federal indictment charges that Teekell in November 2014 and June 2016 distributed depictions of minors engaged in sexual conduct.

Prosecutors say Teekell used the wireless internet at the bowling alley to access child pornography.

Anchorage police and the FBI investigated.

Prosecutors say a conviction would mean a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of up to 20 years. Sentences depend on the seriousness of the offense and criminal history.