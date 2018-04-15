BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Students, landlords and officials from both city government and from the University of Colorado are discussing Boulder’s rental housing market.
Currently, pre-leasing for rental housing starts 10 months in advance of move-in dates.
The Daily Camera reports students complain that 10 months is too far out to make a commitment for rental housing. Because the market is so competitive, many, including freshmen who have only been in Boulder for a matter of weeks, are often thrust into this high-pressure scramble beginning in October.
But landlords say restricting pre-leasing to a shorter time could cause more problems with pricing and availability of housing for students.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- US launches missile strikes in Syria VIEW
- Quirky radio show host Art Bell dies at 72
- Details emerge about the Syrian sites the US, UK and France targeted
- Police chief: Officers did nothing wrong in Starbucks arrest
A meeting held last week among interested parties failed to come up with a solution, but members say they will continue to discuss the issue.
___
Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/