BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The coroner’s office has identified the Boulder County employee who died after an apparent fall at Heil Valley Ranch.

The Daily Camera reports that 29-year-old Lucas Like died last week. Officials say Lile was working for Boulder County Parks and Open Space on Thursday when he did not return to the trailhead from a worksite. He was reported missing and rescue crews found him unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Investigators believe Lile was hiking down the trail when he slipped, fell and suffered head trauma. His death is believed to be accidental.

