BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder County employee working at Heil Valley Ranch died after falling on a trail, sustaining a head injury.
The Boulder Daily Camera reports that the 29-year-old man was found Thursday morning unresponsive on the trail. He has not been identified yet as family is still being notified.
Rescue volunteers responded to the area after the man was reported missing. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death is believed to be accidental.
The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will make the official ruling on the cause and manner of death.