THERMOPOLIS, Wyo. (AP) — The highway through a canyon in central Wyoming will close for two hours Thursday while crews remove a large boulder looming over the road.
Several rockslides happened in Wind River Canyon last spring. The falling rock damaged a guardrail and temporarily closed U.S. Highway 20.
On Thursday, work crews plan to blast away a large rock above the road. Wyoming Department of Transportation officials say they want the rock down before winter.
If the weather remains favorable for the project, the road will close 16 miles south of Thermopolis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Drivers can expect 15-minute delays through Friday as workers prepare for blasting followed by cleanup.
