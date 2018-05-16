BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado city has banned the sale and possession of assault weapons, bump stocks and high-capacity magazines.

City councilors in Boulder gave final approval to the ban Tuesday night. It was proposed in response to the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The law requires people who own magazines that hold 10 or more rounds or bump stocks to dispose of them or sell them by July 15. People who already own assault weapons will be able to keep them but must get a certificate proving prior ownership.

During a public comment period before the vote, attorneys for the Mountain States Legal Foundation told councilors they would challenge the ban in court.