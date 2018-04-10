HONOLULU (AP) — The missile alert Hawaii mistakenly sent to the public has prompted the Federal Communications Commission to recommend government workers avoid using the phrase “this is not a drill” during practice sending emergency notices.
The FCC included the advice Tuesday in its final report on what went wrong when Hawaii in January accidentally warned a ballistic missile was about to hit the islands.
A Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee sent the alert during an exercise. He thought it was a real emergency but other workers understood it was an exercise.
The report says a supervisor played a recorded script that included the phrase “this is not a drill” and that deviated from procedure.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
___
This version corrects that the FCC was prompted not promoted to make a recommendation.