DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden officials are looking for Des Moines’ help to protect the garden’s valuable indoor collection of exotic plants.

The officials say the facility’s 39-year-old heating and cooling system barely functions and needs replacing.

The nonprofit wants the city to cover half the $3 million cost to replace the HVAC system, although the lease agreement says the city is not responsible for maintenance.

Des Moines City Manager Scott Sanders told The Des Moines Register that it might be in the city’s interest to work with the nonprofit. He says that if the nonprofit has to raise contributions for the full $3 million, that could harm the garden’s programming. He says turning the property back over to the city would be worse.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com