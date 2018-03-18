BOSTON (AP) — From cracks at President Donald Trump’s lawsuits to jokes about a video of Republican Charlie Baker’s holiday bar hop, Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day breakfast is a hoot to many.
The breakfast started over a century ago and has grown into an annual political roast. This year’s event was held Sunday at the Ironworkers Local 7 union hall and is co-hosted by Congressman Stephen Lynch and Boston city councilor Michael Flaherty, both Democrats.
Gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Olympics hockey team members were special guests and were greeted with chants of “USA! USA!”
Team captain Meghan Duggan, of Danvers, said, “Everyone up here has a Boston tie.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- McCabe kept memos on Trump dealings; Mueller now has them
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
Baker was a part of the fun when multiple politicians joked about his being spotted at a Boston bar Saturday taking tequila shots with locals.