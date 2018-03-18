BOSTON (AP) — From cracks at President Donald Trump’s lawsuits, to jokes about a video of Gov. Charles Baker’s holiday bar hop, Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day breakfast is a hoot to many.

The breakfast, started over a century ago, has grown into an annual political roast. This year’s event is held at the Ironworkers Local 7 union hall, and is co-hosted by Congressman Stephen Lynch and Boston city councilor Michael Flaherty.

Gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Olympics hockey team members are special guests, and have been greeted with chants of “USA, USA.”

Forward Meghan Duggan of Danvers, Mass. says, “Everyone up here has a Boston tie.”

Baker was a part of the fun when multiple politicians joked about his being spotted at a Boston bar Saturday night taking tequila shots with locals.