BOSTON (AP) — The sounds of drums and pipes will ring out as the frigid streets of South Boston become packed with thousands of green-clad St. Patrick’s Day celebrators.
The city’s 117th St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Broadway MBTA station, and will wind its way along East and West Broadway.
Mayor Martin Walsh announced Wednesday that the parade would follow a shortened snow route used three of the past four years due to the buildup of snow from three recent nor’easters.
Parade-goers are facing cool temperatures in the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service.
More than 120 groups are participating in the parade, including members of the U.S. women’s hockey team, marching bands and military vehicles.
The parade is hosted by the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council.