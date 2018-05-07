Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston woman is begging for the return of her beloved dog, which was in the rear seat of her SUV when it was stolen from outside of a city store over the weekend.

Rosa Nese (NEE’-see) says she’s doesn’t care about the vehicle, she just wants Chief, her 8-year-old yellow Labrador retriever returned.

Nese says she had just visited her mother’s grave when she stopped at an East Boston convenience store at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

She left the vehicle running, with the windows cracked and the air conditioning on because Chief was in the back.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

When she came out minutes later, both were gone.

Nese says she became “hysterical.”

Surveillance video shows a man walking through the parking lot, hesitating, then getting in the SUV and driving away.

The Associated Press