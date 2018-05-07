BOSTON (AP) — A Boston woman is begging for the return of her beloved dog, which was in the rear seat of her SUV when it was stolen from outside of a city store over the weekend.
Rosa Nese (NEE’-see) says she’s doesn’t care about the vehicle, she just wants Chief, her 8-year-old yellow Labrador retriever returned.
Nese says she had just visited her mother’s grave when she stopped at an East Boston convenience store at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday.
She left the vehicle running, with the windows cracked and the air conditioning on because Chief was in the back.
When she came out minutes later, both were gone.
Nese says she became “hysterical.”
Surveillance video shows a man walking through the parking lot, hesitating, then getting in the SUV and driving away.