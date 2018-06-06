BOSTON (AP) — Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is one of the featured speakers at an international summit on climate change set for Boston.
Mayors and top municipal officials from across the globe are planning to participate in the gathering Thursday hosted by Democratic Boston Mayor Martin Walsh.
The gathering is being billed as a chance for city executives and other leaders to share ideas on ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prepare for the challenges posed by climate change.
The event will feature remarks from Kerry and former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy — both of whom served under President Barack Obama.
The summit comes about a year after President Donald Trump’s administration announced plans to pull out of the Kerry-negotiated Paris climate agreement.