BOSTON (AP) — Downtown Boston is bracing for a tuba takeover.
More than 150 tuba players will lug their instruments to Faneuil Hall Marketplace for this weekend’s 32nd annual Boston Tuba Christmas Concert.
Saturday afternoon’s free concert will be held at the west end of the sprawling marketplace starting at 2 p.m.
The event is sponsored by the Harvey Phillips Foundation, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to developing, expanding and preserving music.
Organizers say the offbeat concert is meant to be a celebration of “the beloved, respected and joyous tuba culture that exists today.”