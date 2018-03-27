BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra music director and a celebrated soprano have divorced.

Music director Andris Nelsons and his wife, soprano Kristine Opolais, have announced their divorce on their respective websites andrisnelsons.com and kristineopolais.com .

The music organization issued a statement quoting the websites, which reads the couple has split following seven years of marriage. The divorce is amicable, with the two saying they’re “united” in putting their daughter, Adriana, at the center of their private lives. Nelsons and Opolais also say they will continue an artistic relationship.

Nelsons has been music director of the BSO since May 2013.