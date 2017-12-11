BOSTON (AP) — Law enforcement is stepping up patrols at Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority train stations after a pipe bomb went off in a crowded subway corridor in New York City.

Boston police say that while there doesn’t appear to be a specific threat to the area at this time, police are increasing their presence at major MBTA train stations.

MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan says he contacted the Joint Terrorism Task Force and state and local law enforcement agencies in the wake of the Monday explosion.

Sullivan says additional EDU teams— bomb detecting dogs and their handlers —will be deployed through the system.

The crude pipe bomb strapped to a man went off in an underground passageway in the Times Square area during the morning rush hour.

Massachusetts State Police are monitoring the investigation.