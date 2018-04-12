BOSTON (AP) — Boston police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a fatal stabbing this week near the TD Garden sports arena.

Police say 55-year-old Mark Love faces arraignment Thursday on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday just outside a federal building next to the arena.

The victim was a man in his 50s but his name has not been made public.

The stabbing occurred just as concert by singer Pink at the Garden was ending, but police do not think the death was connected to the show.

Police Commissioner William Evans says investigators think the stabbing was the result of a fight between two homeless men.

It could not be determined if Love had an attorney.