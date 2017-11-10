Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are investigating after five armed robberies were reported in a span of six days.

Police say each of the robberies involved one man with a gun and two accomplices. The trio has reportedly stolen money from stores in the Hyde Park, West Roxbury, Roslindale and Roxbury neighborhoods from Nov. 2 to Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Police say the men were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts with ski masks, bandanas and latex gloves.

Anyone with information on the robberies is being asked to contact police.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press