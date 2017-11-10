BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are investigating after five armed robberies were reported in a span of six days.
Police say each of the robberies involved one man with a gun and two accomplices. The trio has reportedly stolen money from stores in the Hyde Park, West Roxbury, Roslindale and Roxbury neighborhoods from Nov. 2 to Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Police say the men were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts with ski masks, bandanas and latex gloves.
Anyone with information on the robberies is being asked to contact police.
