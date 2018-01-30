BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A judge has ordered a Bangor, Maine, man charged in a fatal shooting to be held without bail.

The Bangor Daily News reports that F “Frank” Daly was not required to enter a plea during a brief court appearance on Tuesday. The judge ordered him held without bail pending his next court hearing in March.

The Boston native was charged over the weekend in the death of 51-year-old Israel Lewis, whose body was found on Jan. 10 in his Bangor apartment. An autopsy determined he’d been shot twice.

Lewis’ girlfriend, Heather Knight, has called the killing “senseless.”

There are scant details surrounding Lewis’ death. Justice Ann Murray granted a defense motion to seal the police affidavit with details supporting the criminal charge.