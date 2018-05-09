BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh wants to toughen regulations on short-term rentals like those made through online platforms like Airbnb.

Walsh said Wednesday he’s filed an amended citywide ordinance that aims to prevent operators from monopolizing Boston’s housing market with short-term rentals.

The Democrat said regulations that balance the city’s efforts to preserve housing affordability with the growing demand for short-term rentals is key to stabilizing communities and preserving Boston’s housing stock.

The proposed rules are aimed at investor-owned apartments and would allow people to rent a room in their home or a spare unit provided they own and live in the property.

The Massachusetts House and Senate have passed separate bills that would regulate short-term rentals.

Airbnb has applauded the Senate bill, but said the House bill goes too far.