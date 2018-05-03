PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 26-year-old Boston man who authorities say shot and robbed a man in Rhode Island has been convicted of robbery and firearm charges.
Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says Gregory Hampton-Boyd was found guilty Thursday of first-degree robbery, discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, assault with a dangerous weapon and other offenses.
Authorities say Hampton-Boyd approached a man outside a Providence club in 2017 and demanded that he hand over a gold chain he was wearing. Prosecutors say Hampton-Boyd then shot the man three times when the man refused and grabbed the chain from his neck.
Hampton-Boyd fled in a car and then jumped from the moving vehicle to try to escape police before being arrested.
Hampton-Boyd’s attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message Thursday,