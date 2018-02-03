BOSTON (AP) — Boston is looking to add housing to its existing fire stations, police stations, libraries and community centers.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced this week his office is seeking concepts for turning city-owned properties into mix-use developments. He says the idea could help improve city services while also creating more affordable housing in neighborhoods that sorely need it.

Chicago, San Francisco, New York City, Washington, DC and other cities have taken similar steps, according to Walsh’s office. The mayor’s office says it has identified hundreds of locations where housing could be placed above or beside public assets.

Walsh has committed to creating 53,000 new housing units by 2030 as Boston’s population swells. His office says 13,551 new housing units have so far been completed and another 8,412 are currently under construction.