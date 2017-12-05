BOSTON (AP) — Officials have evacuated a men’s homeless shelter in Boston after 100 gallons of gasoline were spilled.

Fire crews responded to the spill in the city’s South End neighborhood around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The Boston Public Health Commission says the gasoline spilled from a truck that was carrying about 2,500 gallons to refill a pump behind the shelter.

About 400 people at the shelter were evacuated to temporary shelters for the night. Democratic Mayor Martin Walsh says everyone is being fed, and they have cots and water.

The spill was contained around 7 p.m. No injuries were reported, and the spill did not get into the shelter.

The health commission says the shelter will reopen once the air quality returns to normal.