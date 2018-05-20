BOSTON (AP) — A Boston firefighter who was charged with raping a child has died after being found in “medical distress” in his jail cell.
The Suffolk County district attorney’s office says 38-year-old Samuel Perez Rosado died at a hospital Friday. His cause of death has not been released, but authorities say the case is not being treated as a homicide.
Investigators say officers at the Suffolk County jail found Rosado in his cell early Wednesday and rushed him into “emergency medical care.”
Rosado was charged with sexually assaulting a child over the course of several years. Authorities say the child was between the ages of 12 and 16.
Rosado’s attorney, Keith Nicholson, tells The Boston Globe that Rosado’s death is a “sad situation all around.” He previously said Rosado denied the allegations.
