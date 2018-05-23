PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — One of Rhode Island’s largest hospital chains has signed an agreement to sell itself to Boston-based Partners HealthCare pending regulatory approval.

Care New England first announced its intent to sell to Partners more than a year ago. On Wednesday, the company said it is preparing regulatory filings and is ready to move forward with the deal. Details of the agreement were not made available.

The companies say they will continue discussions with Rhode Island’s largest hospital system, Lifespan, which joined the merger conversation earlier this year.

Brown University president Christina Paxson expressed support for the deal after previously warning that it could increase costs and hurt patients who need specialty treatments. She says she is optimistic those concerns will be addressed.