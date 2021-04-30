LONDON — Concerns over national security were raised following media reports that Boris Johnson’s cellphone has been publicly available on the internet for the last 15 years.

A cell number listed on a 2006 news release “appears to be the one the PM uses,” the BBC said, referring to the prime minister.

A spokeswoman for Johnson’s Downing Street office told The Washington Post: “It’s not something we are commenting on.”

In recent weeks, concerns have been raised over Johnson’s “government by text” and the ease with which he could be reached by lobbyists or business leaders.

Security experts said that if his personal cellphone was even more widely available than previously thought, Johnson could be at greater risk from hostile states and criminal activity.

Peter Ricketts, a former British national security adviser, told the BBC that the prime minister should take care of his digital security. “If his mobile phone number has been that widely available, you can’t rule out that others who you really don’t want to have his number, like hostile states with sophisticated cyber capabilities or criminal gangs, may have it as well.”

“I know that modern systems like WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted. Nonetheless I think one would be worried if a hostile state, who had sophisticated capabilities, had the mobile phone number itself,” he added.

The revelations come at a time when Johnson finds himself at center of various investigations, including one into who initially paid for the lavish refurbishment of his apartment at 11 Downing Street. He has also faced questions about text messages he exchanged with billionaire businessman James Dyson.

Politicians are given official work phones, but are also allowed to keep their personal phones as well.

The availability of the number was first reported by a gossip website under a post titled, “Hoping not to butt-dial Boris.” The site noted that critics in recent weeks have said that Johnson’s cellphone number was too widely available.

The site wrote: “It’s not as though the Prime Minister’s personal phone number could just be floating out there on the internet, is it? It would be absolutely insane if it was tacked on to the bottom of an old news release that he dished out freely while MP for Henley, and Shadow Minister for Higher Education.”

Some on social media said they were surprised how easy it was to find. “Blimey. Took me literally 20 seconds to find it,” wrote one user.

Rachel Hopkins, a Labour Party lawmaker who raised concerns at a parliamentary committee earlier this week about the availability of Johnson’s number, tweeted that Johnson’s continued use of a personal phone had “obvious security & lobbying implications, but also risk of blackmail.”

In 2006, Johnson was a member of Parliament and the Conservative Party’s point person for higher education. He then went on to serve two terms as mayor of London before returning to Westminster.

When a Washington Post reporter called the number on Friday morning, it appeared to be disconnected.