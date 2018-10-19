COLUMBUS, N.M. (AP) — Democrats seeking to flip a key Republican U.S. House seat in southern New Mexico are vying to win over fiercely independent voters along border communities.

Many people in towns like Columbus, New Mexico, say they see no problem with U.S. Border Patrol keeping watch over their small village of 1,600 people and dismiss talk by some activists within the Democratic Party who seek to “abolish ICE” — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Many also oppose Republican President Donald Trump’s plan to build a massive border wall.

The 2nd District race in New Mexico pits moderate Democrat Xochitl Torres Small against conservative Republican Yvette Herrell for an open U.S. House seat. It is one of many races along the U.S.-Mexico border that would determine which party controls Congress.