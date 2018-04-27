PHOENIX (AP) — New court documents show that jurors in the case of a U.S. Border Patrol agent on trial for second-degree murder in the cross-border shooting of a rock-throwing teenager were deadlocked for three days before a mistrial was declared.

The papers filed this week in U.S. District Court in Tucson show the jury wrote to Judge Raner Collins on April 18, the third day of deliberation: “Sir, we are deadlocked. How long do we continue.”

Jurors met again on April 20 and Monday before they acquitted agent Lonnie Swartz of murder later that day and deadlocked on lesser counts of manslaughter.

Prosecutors can still seek another trial for Swartz on manslaughter charges in the 2012 death of 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez.

The case’s status will be discussed on May 11.